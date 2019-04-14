The question of who will rule Westeros will finally be answered when Game Of Thrones returns.

Game Of Thrones returns for eighth and final chapter

The epic drama of politics, war, sex and magic arrives on screens for its eighth and final instalment early on Monday morning.

The first episode will be broadcast in the United Kingdom at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It will then be repeated at 9pm.

The six-episode finale will bring to a conclusion the saga of who will rule from the Iron Throne – almost two years after the end of the previous season.

Lena Headey will reprise her role as the scheming Cersei Lannister, while Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, also returns alongside Kit Harington as Jon Snow.

Last week members of the star-studded cast including Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Maisie Williams attended New York City’s Radio City Music Hall for the season premiere.

Game Of Thrones is based on George RR Martin’s series of fantasy novels, A Song Of Ice And Fire, and adapted for television by David Benioff and DB Weiss.

