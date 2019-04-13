The co-creator of Game Of Thrones has warned that the TV show’s highly-anticipated ending is unlikely to satisfy all its fans.

Game Of Thrones creator warns fans not to expect satisfying ending

David Benioff warned followers of the epic saga that crafting a denouement that kept everyone happy had not been a priority.

Speaking in the Sunday Times Culture magazine, he said wrapping up the story in a neat manner was both “impossible and undesirable”.

David Benioff wrote Game Of Thrones alongside DB Weiss (Joel Ryan/PA)

He said: “Audience satisfaction implies that the audience is a singular entity with a shared response.

“It seems both impossible and undesirable to create an ending that scores 100% on the satisfaction meter.

“Besides, what’s so great about being satisfied? We’re after passion here, not contentment.”

Alongside DB Weiss, Benioff adapted George RR Martin’s fantasy novel series, A Song Of Ice And Fire, into the acclaimed tale of Westeros.

Benioff said he had no problem with fans theorising over the show’s ending, but disliked people who shared spoilers.

Kit Harington will reprise the role of Jon Snow when the show returns on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said: “The urge to ruin someone else’s experience is juvenile and dickish.

“It’s like that twerp in Texas who drove past fans waiting in line at a bookstore, screaming ‘Snape kills Dumbledore’.”

Benioff stood by his decision not to hand the series to a streaming service like Netflix or Amazon Prime.

The cast at the Game Of Thrones premiere in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said: “We do love airing (in the US) on Sunday nights and having most of our audience watching at the same time.

“That sort of synchronised viewing is becoming increasingly anachronistic but there’s real value to it.

“There is something nice about anticipating something in a communal way.”

The final series of Game Of Thrones begins on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am on Monday and is repeated at 9pm.

Read the full interview in Sunday Times Culture.

