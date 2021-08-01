| 11.3°C Dublin

Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson: 'All I wanted to do growing up was to act in a big film or TV show and I achieved my utmost dream’

With the demise of wicked King Joffrey, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Jack Gleeson retreated from the limelight. Here he reveals the joys of returning to acting

Actor Jack Gleeson at Wesley House, Dublin. Picture by Frank McGrath Expand
King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) and Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) in Game of Thrones Expand
Emilia Clarke, Richard Plepler, Peter Dinklage, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Lena Headey, Jack Gleeson and Michael Lombardo attend the &quot;Game Of Thrones&quot; Season 4 New York premiere at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on March 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Expand
Jack Gleeson playing Tiny Tim in Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol at the Gate Theatre, Dublin, in November 2002. Picture by Steve Humphreys Expand
Second year Philosophy and Theology student Jack Gleeson celebrating being named a Trinity College scholar (students who have demonstrated exceptional knowledge and understanding of their subjects) in 2012 Expand
Jack Gleeson playing Tiny Tim in Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol at the Gate Theatre, Dublin, in November 2002. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Second year Philosophy and Theology student Jack Gleeson celebrating being named a Trinity College scholar (students who have demonstrated exceptional knowledge and understanding of their subjects) in 2012

Hilary White

It is an afternoon to be talking about heat. Jack Gleeson has just emerged from a long day of rehearsals for the Druid production of Chekhov’s The Seagull. He’s not as “gig-fit”, to use a rock ‘n’ roll term, as he perhaps once was, and the idea of doing our interview outdoors on this sweltering day is not enticing.

I’m not a fit man by any stretch of the imagination,” Jack says, now seated in a mercifully cool theatre backroom to which we’ve retreated. “This is just rehearsals. I’m sure I’ll be absolutely wrecked after every single show, all the adrenaline pulsing through you.

“My part [Konstantin], he’s not on stage for the whole thing but it’s going to be in Coole Park [in Galway], outside, so even when you’re off stage, you still have to be present. You can’t go to the toilet or anything. But in terms of acting fitness or feeling rusty, yeah, definitely.”

