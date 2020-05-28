Gabby Allen reveals Strictly Come Dancing wish

Former Love Island star Gabby Allen has said she would love to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

She rose to fame as part of the 2017 line-up of ITV2’s dating reality series Love Island, which saw her and former Blazin’ Squad star Marcel Somerville finish as a couple in fourth place.

They parted ways in 2018 and later in that same year Allen appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother.

Gabby Allen will be hosting a free online workout on May 30 (PA)

She said: “It’s a dream of mine to do Strictly. I would absolutely love to do that. I would literally hang up my boots for the rest of my life if I could just do Strictly.

“But you know, it is one of those sought after jobs and there’s so many of us in the industry, but we can dream.”

Allen, who is also a qualified personal trainer, will be hosting a free online fitness session on May 30 as part of Race for Life at Home.

A number of Race for Life events have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the launch of Race for Life at Home.

People can join a Facebook live event, or create their own challenge, after signing up on the official Race for Life website.

Talking about her support for the event, she said: “My dad passed away from cancer about seven years ago now and it hugely affected my life in the way that, we’ve only got a small knit family anyway, but without my dad being around it really has affected us, especially my mum, and her life. We didn’t just get over it and move on, it’s still very much a current thing right now.”

Sarah Pickersgill, head of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, said: “We’ve made the difficult decision to postpone our Race for Life events until later in the year, and this will inevitably have an impact on Cancer Research UK’s ability to carry out life-saving research. While many of us may feel our lives have been put on hold, cancer hasn’t stopped, and people affected by cancer need our support more than ever.

“We wanted to do something to bring our fantastic community together and thank them for their ongoing patience and commitment…Everyone who signs up can get creative and take part in whatever way they want. There is no challenge too great or small when it comes to Race for Life at Home.

“Whatever you do just remember to join in, have fun, stay safe and share your experience with the community online. There’s also an option to donate if you wish. We may be apart but we’re still in this together.”

People can visit raceforlife.org and sign up free for ideas on how they can create their own Race for Life at Home challenge.

PA Media