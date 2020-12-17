| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From Tom Cruise ranting to Paul Mescal dancing – the stories that got us talking this week

Ed Power

Actor Paul Mescal performs a contemporary dance routine Expand

Close

Actor Paul Mescal performs a contemporary dance routine

Actor Paul Mescal performs a contemporary dance routine

PA

Actor Paul Mescal performs a contemporary dance routine

It’s been a busy week in celebrityland with ranting, bantering and modern dancing all featuring.

Covid diatribe of the week: Tom Cruise

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us!” said Tom Cruise (58) in chapter one of the 10-part rant he unleashed at crew on the Mission Impossible: 7 set in the UK.

Privacy