From Tom Cruise ranting to Paul Mescal dancing – the stories that got us talking this week

It’s been a busy week in celebrityland with ranting, bantering and modern dancing all featuring.

Covid diatribe of the week: Tom Cruise

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us!” said Tom Cruise (58) in chapter one of the 10-part rant he unleashed at crew on the Mission Impossible: 7 set in the UK.

On and on he went. And while his message that the coronavirus was not to be taken lightly was of course entirely reasonable, it started to feel as if the real impossible mission would be getting him to shut up.

Cruise’s tirade was a reminder of how much pressure Hollywood is under to keep the show on the road. “Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all,” a source said.

“He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

Podcast trailer of the week: The Sussexes

You know you are living in a world gone around the twist when podcasts come with their own trailers. But that’s exactly what we got as Meghan Markle (39) and Prince Harry (36) introduced their forthcoming Spotify collaboration, Archewell Audio. It was… pretty toe-curling.

“Hi guys…I’m Harry,” goes Harry. “And I’m Meghan,” says Meghan. “One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories.”

The next sound you hear is tens of thousands of Spotify subscribers sticking forks in their ears and running screaming out of the room.

Vaccination of the week: Ian McKellen

The Covid vaccine is here (sort of). And as while we in Ireland prepare for its roll-out, in the UK it’s already being administered.

Among those receiving the jab was Lord of the Rings star Ian McKellen (81), who proclaimed himself “euphoric”. He’s already seen off Sauron, the Balrog and Patrick Stewart-in-a-jumpsuit.

And now he’s perfectly prepared for the pandemic too.

Contemporary dance hero of the week: Paul Mescal

Just a few years ago, Maynooth actor Paul Mescal (24) was puffing up and down the pitch in a Kildare jersey. Now, with Normal People having turned him into the world’s most bankable former under-age footballer, he’s applying his fancy footwork to the world of contemporary dance.

“Movement is something I loved doing at drama school and that I’ve missed doing since entering the industry, but this project took me totally out of my comfort zone as I am not a dancer,” he said of the 90-second Lockdown dance.

You have to admire his daring — though there are moments when he seems to be riffing a little too shamelessly on that old Fatboy Slim video, Weapon of Choice, in which Christopher Walken whizzes about on wires.

Comeback of the week : Amber Heard in ‘The Stand’

The 34-year-old US actress was dragged through the tabloid gutter during the libel case brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp (57)against the Sun newspaper.

But Amber is poised to put that behind her as first reviews dropped for her starring role in a new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand (coming next month).

It’s set in a post-apocalyptic future in which a mysterious new virus brings humanity to it knees. Something to look forward to in 2021, then.