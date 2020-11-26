From the emotional trauma of The Late Late Toy Show to leprechauns and speed dating in the sky – what got us talking this week

Ryan Tubridy will channel Fantastic Mr Fox for the eagerly-anticipated opening number of 'The Late Late Toy Show' on Friday

Good news. Only four more sleeps until Lockdown 2.0. draws to a close and then, boom! endless possibilities stretch before us all. Haircuts, spinning classes, even the heady possibility of necking a bottle of Baileys *inside* a pub as opposed to *inside* your living room.

The ‘Collective Emotional Trauma’ of the week: The Late Late Toy Show

But before all that we must pass through the Vale of Tears that is tonight’s Late Late Toy Show.

The Toy Show ranks as my second favourite special edition LLS.

I much prefer the Valentine’s Day spectacular which sees Ryan Tubridy act as a sort of unofficial telly pimp.

It also has better ‘One for Everybody in the Audience’ hampers — remember when Ryan handed out buckets of lubricant and dildos? No? Just me?

OK, well, moving on.

It’s clear that most people prefer Friday’s show, which is a ‘national institution’ and ‘an Irish Christmas tradition’ — as RTÉ reminds us. Repeatedly.

For me, the Toy Show feels like a two-hour long, nationwide, immersive therapy session.

People laugh, cry, get indignant, fight. It’s a cathartic plenary session but trussed up and sugarcoated with toys and fancy costumes.

To prepare for this evening’s edition, I have outlined the stages you will inevitably pass through.

1) Excitement to see if/ when the opening number will go wrong. Also curious to see if Ryan will look as terrifying as he did when he reenacted Dick Van Dyke’s rag doll dance from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. The fusilli pasta style ringlets, the rouge, the liquorice whip brows — it was the stuff of nightmares.

Ryan Tubridy opens the 2014 show with a 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' medley

2) Irrational and deep-seated resentment for child performers. Usually followed by an unrelated need to question why your parents never encouraged you to play the tuba or the piccolo? Didn’t they see your untapped potential? Didn’t they care?

3) Embarrassment and shame when the toy you told your children ‘Santa has definitely stopped making’ is featured and handed out to everyone in the audience.

4) Feelings of inferiority that a seven-year-old has read more books in the last two months than you have read in the past two years.

5) Sudden anxiety over how hot Ryan must be in all those tight knits.

6) Unexpectedly emotional. You are crying. Everyone is crying.

7) Joy. A toy has broken — huzzah! You are happy again. Hahahahaha.

8) Cantankerous. You are tired, and you are angry with Ryan. What time is it? 4am? This feels longer than the Eurovision.

Dylan O'Connor, Luke O'Connor and Cillian Allen from Spotlight Stage School will join Ryan Tubridy for the opening number of The Late Late Toy Show 2020

9) Drunk. You are now very, very drunk because you downed sherry every time Ryan called a child ‘Sir’ and a Zoom call went awry.

10) Acceptance. The Toy Show is over and you are emotionally spent. It is time for bed. You convince yourself that you actually enjoyed the whole thing and vow to do the same next year.

The ‘With Friends Like These…’ of the week: Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing with his 'Strictly' dance partner, Karen Hauer

Former Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing spoke movingly about the unique connection he has forged with his Strictly Coming Dancing partner Karen Hauer, in a candid interview with Heat Magazine this week.

“We have such a great bond,” he said. “Karen’s one of those people where if I walked into the room covered in my own faeces, she wouldn’t care.”

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, you may laugh but I ask you this, is there a more foolproof way to test a friendship? I think not.

The ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way’ of the week: Speed dating in the sky

Holidays abroad may be kiboshed but a small issue like that isn’t going to hamper the aviation industry. No Siree!

This week, it emerged that a Taiwanese airline is offering speed dating in the sky — where singles soar 42,000 feet into the air and then ‘get their flirt on’ before returning to exactly where they started.

Having circled in the sky and eaten a three-course meal, guests are encouraged to wander up and down the aisles and mingle (fingers crossed there’s no turbulence).

Love is in the air with EVA Air's singles event

“Fly out alone — return a couple,” EVA Air said in their pro trailer.

It all sounds vaguely similar to when Gerry Ryan’s radio show ran the ‘Love Cruise’ to Holyhead and back again.

It made for great radio, but eventually had to be cancelled as the singles were getting to know each other a little too well before the ship had even left port. Hopefully, things don’t get quite so racy in the air.

The ‘Stranger Things Have Happened’ of the week: Joe Biden and the leprechauns

US president-elect Joe Biden is proud of his Irish roots. This week, he spoke of the need for an open border with the North in a post-Brexit world.

Of course, that news was almost overshadowed by revelations from self-proclaimed leprechaun whisperer and Louth man Kevin Woods.

Woods claimed he had communicated with respected leprechaun Elder Carraig about the recent presidential election. Carraig must be a big fan of CNN and John King.

Kevin Woods, the self-proclaimed leprechaun whisperer from Carlingford in Co Louth

Apparently, Carraig has promised Biden the gift of communicating with the last few remaining leprechauns in Ireland on the strict condition he visits Louth within two years of his inauguration.

He drives a hard bargain, does our Carraig. I don’t know how useful chatting to leprechauns would be in international trade talks, or how high it is up Joe Biden’s list of priorities, but hopefully he won’t let Carraig down.

