| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From space bubbles to pints with Joe Duffy: Claire Byrne Live’s most memorable moments

With RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live set to end after seven years, we take a look at some of the top moments of the current affairs show that launched a thousand memes

Claire Byrne Live viewers were surprised when the show featured Professor Luke O'Neill and comedian Bernard O'Shea in individual zorb balls in a segment on the future of live concerts. Photo: RTÉ Expand
Claire Byrne sits among her 'mannequin friends' on a pretend airplane in a segment on post-pandemic travel. Photo: RTÉ Expand
Claire Byrne paid a visit to Fair City's McCoy's for a socially distant pint. Photo: RTÉ Expand

Close

Claire Byrne Live viewers were surprised when the show featured Professor Luke O'Neill and comedian Bernard O'Shea in individual zorb balls in a segment on the future of live concerts. Photo: RTÉ

Claire Byrne Live viewers were surprised when the show featured Professor Luke O'Neill and comedian Bernard O'Shea in individual zorb balls in a segment on the future of live concerts. Photo: RTÉ

Claire Byrne sits among her 'mannequin friends' on a pretend airplane in a segment on post-pandemic travel. Photo: RTÉ

Claire Byrne sits among her 'mannequin friends' on a pretend airplane in a segment on post-pandemic travel. Photo: RTÉ

Claire Byrne paid a visit to Fair City's McCoy's for a socially distant pint. Photo: RTÉ

Claire Byrne paid a visit to Fair City's McCoy's for a socially distant pint. Photo: RTÉ

/

Claire Byrne Live viewers were surprised when the show featured Professor Luke O'Neill and comedian Bernard O'Shea in individual zorb balls in a segment on the future of live concerts. Photo: RTÉ

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

Tonight will see the curtain come down on the Claire Byrne Live for a final time after seven years on RTÉ One. During that time, it has explored every issue from the Covid-19 pandemic to two general elections and Brexit.

It has also provided some key water cooler moments for viewers which, thanks to social media, have spawned viral views and endless memes.

Related topics

More On Claire Byrne

Most Watched

Privacy