From Slutsend to Muff - want to take on Ireland’s rudest road trip? 

As international travel is put on hold and many of us are planning a staycation in Ireland, why not take a road trip that’ll make you giggle?

There’s no question that after the past year we all deserve a laugh, so with the help of this guide from Irish Parcels, you can enjoy a pint in Bastardtown to an overnight stay on Willyrogue Island… all the while exploring all that our stunning island has to offer!

Expand Close Rude road trip by Irish Parcels / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rude road trip by Irish Parcels

And here is some information for each place. It’s not an official travel guide by any means, but it should help explore some of Ireland’s more bizarrely-named places.

Nobber

Derived from the Irish word “an Obair” ('the work'), Nobber can be found in Co Meath, 24 miles south of Dundalk.

Ballsbridge

The historic village of Ballsbridge is located in Dublin, named after the Ball family.

Doody's Bottoms

Doody's Bottoms is a small community found in the heart of Donard, Co Kerry.

Cock Hill

Home to the picturesque Anna More Bog, Cock Hill is in Co Kerry.

Slutsend

Situated close to The National Botanic Gardens of Ireland, Slutsend is a must-visit in Co Dublin.

Bastardstown

The neighbourhood of Bastardstown is located on the scenic south coast in Co Wexford.

Fannystown

Fannystown is a small community in Wexford, close to Ireland’s beautiful south coast.

Willyrogue Island

Willyrogue Island – a small island in stunning Lough Corrib in Co Galway.

Muff

Muff is a village in Co Donegal It is near the mouth of the River Foyle and sits close to the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Horetown

Horetown is a small village situated in Wexford and home to the beautiful Horetown Country House.