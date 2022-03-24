From Saoirse Ronan to Rachael Blackmore, why does Britain constantly claim Irish stars?

IT’S not a new phenomenon that the British media like to claim Irish stars as their own, but each time it happens it causes uproar on social media – so why do they keep doing it?

Is it because they don't know the Republic of Ireland is not part of Britain, or do they just want to steal our homegrown talent?

The latter is a strange concept if true because Ireland would never attempt – or want to – claim British stars as our own.

Most recently, the first female jockey to win the Gold Cup at Cheltenham, Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore, was claimed by the UK.

In a segment on Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News, the panel gave examples of who they believe are the ‘greatest Britons’.

Read More

And there was no holding back from pundit Dawn Neesom, who nominated Ms Blackmore as ‘greatest Briton of the week’, despite acknowledging she is from Ireland.

"My greatest Briton this week is Rachael Blackmore. She became the first female rider to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup,” Ms Neesom said.

"There’s lovely pictures back home of her in Ireland with her winning horse and the lovely Gold Cup.”

Video of the Day

Many of Ireland's stand-out actors have also been claimed by the UK, with multiple newspapers including Paul Mescal in their British Emmy nomination roundups.

This is despite the Kildare actor being nominated for his portrayal as Connell in Normal People, which is based on the novel by Irish writer Sally Rooney and shows the college students going to their debs and attending Trinity College. It couldn’t be any more Irish.

The Daily Mail wrote a headline that said Mescal "led the British Emmy nominees".

The Guardian wrote that there was a "strong showing for British talent, including Paul Mescal nominated for Normal People". Within the same article, the publication also claimed Dubliner Andrew Scott is British.

Mescal appeared to hit back at these publications, as a short time later he tweeted: “I’m Irish.”

After this happened, Galway actress Nicola Coughlan said: "Why is this still happening in 2020? Just stop calling Irish people British, there's no excuse."

Expand Close Irish actress Saoirse Ronan. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Irish actress Saoirse Ronan. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Saoirse Ronan has also been claimed as British on multiple occasions and was even nominated for “Best British Actress” at the 2015 London Film Circle awards.

Colin Farrell and Michael Fassbender were also nominated for “Best British Actor” at the same awards before The London Film Circle finally renamed the categories as joint British and Irish.

In the February 2019 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the magazine included Ronan as the cover girl with the headline “The Spirit of Great Britain” in huge capital letters.

Although it is commonplace for magazines to have the main headline unrelated to its cover star, some social media users said it was disingenuous as the article was about Brexit.

Fassbender was also pressed in an interview with The Guardian if “any part of him feels British” just because he lives in London, to which he said: “I definitely see myself as Irish.”

Roscommon actor Chris O’Dowd has also been claimed by Britain. In an interview on the red carpet of the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) in 2011, a reporter asked him what it was like “coming from being a British actor to working on something like Bridesmaids.”

He replied: “Irish actor, yep.” The journalist apologised.

World champion boxer Katie Taylor has also been described as British in multiple UK outlets.

During the 2012 Olympic Games – in which she won a gold medal – Sky News journalist Anna Woodhouse called her “boxer Katie Taylor from Team GB”.

Social media users also saw red after The Daily Telegraph stated, ahead of the women’s Olympic semi-finals in 2012: “Can anyone beat Britain’s Katie Taylor, the most technically proficient attacking boxer in the world?”

After the outcry on social media, the newspaper apologised on Twitter, stating that the Bray native is “of course” Irish.

The question is, is an apology enough when these mistakes are continuously made? Despite Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher having Irish roots, we do not try to claim them as our own, or any other British celebrity for that matter.

Blindboy Boatclub of the Rubberbandits has described the phenomenon as “pure and utter colonial ignorance”.

He added: “Irish simply means British to some English people, and they've never had to think about why it isn't."