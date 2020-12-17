| 11.8°C Dublin

‘From my observations, the first reaction by Irish people to everything having to do with Ireland by anybody else is ‘no’ – Wild Mountain Thyme writer John Patrick Shanley

The Oscar-winning screenwriter on why film audiences here rarely enjoy an outsider’s take

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt in John Patrick Shanley's 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Expand

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt in John Patrick Shanley's 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

Patricia Danaher

Even before he started to make his recent drama Wild Mountain Thyme, screenwriter and director John Patrick Shanley warned the cast, including Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt, not to expect love from Irish audiences and critics. So, when the vicious criticism came, he was the least surprised of all.

If you chase the Irish looking for love, you’ll be disappointed,” Shanley (70) tells the Irish Independent from his home in Brooklyn, New York.

“It was almost funny how in Ireland the criticism went past the accents, they attacked Jamie’s sideburns, they attacked the colour of Emily’s hair! It’s like, ‘OK, fine, fine’. When I was talking to Emily [Blunt] originally about doing this part, I said, ‘we are not making this film for the Irish. I want you to understand, we are making this film for everyone else.’

