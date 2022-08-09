| 17.2°C Dublin

From her MI5 father to competing against Abba in Eurovision – there was more to Olivia Newton-John than Grease

Olivia Newton-John (Photo by Steve Morley/Redferns) Expand
Olivia Newton-John in 2005 (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) Expand

Kevin E G Perry

From the moment she appeared in the opening scene of Grease, running down the beach and kissing John Travolta while silhouetted by the setting sun, Olivia Newton-John was always going to be best remembered as Sandy Olsson.

Released in June 1978, the film was an instant hit and quickly became the highest-grossing screen musical of its era. Newton-John’s performance of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” was nominated for an Oscar, while the image of her in blonde curls breathing: “Tell me about it, stud,” before stamping out her cigarette with a red high heel and launching into “You’re The One That I Want” seared itself into the popular imagination. You couldn’t want for a more defining vision of adolescent sexual awakening and teenage rebellion.

