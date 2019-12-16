Friendsical, the parody musical inspired by Friends, is returning for an extensive tour of the UK.

Friendsical musical to tour the UK in 2020

The show hits the road at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on February 20.

Other stops include Poole, Peterborough, Barnstaple, Cardiff, Guildford, Huddersfield, Leicester, Oldham, Bradford, Coventry, Dartford, Sheffield and Aberdeen, and further dates will be announced in due course.

The musical premiered at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe as part of Assembly Festival’s programme, before going on tour.

Friendsical (Dale Wightman)

Featuring original songs such as (He’s her) Lobster!, Richard’s Moustache and You’re Over Me, When Were You Under Me?, the show is now returning with script updates and some cast changes.

Both Thomas Mitchells (Chandler) and Ally Retberg (Phoebe) will reprise their roles, and the new cast consists of Ewan Gillies (Ross), Alexandra Robinson (Rachel) Tanya Shields (Monica) and Joshua Steel (Joey).

Friendsical is written and directed by Miranda Larson.

