Friends gang get back together as reunion show to air next week

The gang get back together for a one-off reunion show, which airs in the US on May 27.

The most anticipated get-together in television history is just days away as Friends The Reunion will air on May 27, HBO Max announced today.

Friends was the most popular show on TV when it came to an end in 2004, but the cast have reunited for a one-off, unscripted, special that will air next Friday.

Along with the six original stars of the show, a string of celebrity guests will feature on the reunion, including Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber and actors who played supporting roles on Friends such as Janice, Richard, and Gunther.

James Corden, Cara Delevingne and Kit Harington will also poke their heads in and visit the gang.

The cast of the sitcom spoke with People magazine about the reunion, and their memories of the classic show.

"I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them. Whether it's the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she'd be so annoying. She'd be at the head of the PTA or something," Cox told People.

"Joey would have opened a chain of sandwich shops," said LeBlanc.

"And eaten all the sandwiches," quipped Perry.

Aniston said getting back together for the reunion was "like a family. I don't have sisters. It's what I assume sisters are like".

Schwimmer said that when the original series ended in 2004, he took a "Professor Geller" placard from his paleontologist character's office. Kudrow said she took Phoebe's rings as a memento and her security badge for the studio where the series was filmed.

Unfortunately, there is no date confirmed for when viewers in Ireland and the UK can watch the show, but the rumour mill suggests Sky are working on securing broadcasting rights for what is sure to be a show of equal parts nostalgia and emotion.

