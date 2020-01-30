Freddie Flintoff to confront his eating disorder in personal documentary

Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff will recount his experience of bulimia in a personal documentary for BBC One.

The former cricketer and Top Gear host, 42, developed the eating disorder after joining the England side, prompted by scrutiny from fans, the press and his colleagues.

Freddie Flintoff On Bulimia will see him meet experts and male sufferers with the aim of developing a better understanding of what it means to be a man with an eating disorder.

He said: “If this resonates with one person watching, or through this we can show someone that there is help out there, then this is worth doing.”

I hope this film will raise awareness about a subject that is all too often a taboo and make a difference to the way men talk about mental health Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content

Bulimia nervosa is an eating disorder characterised by binge eating followed by purging, which can include vomiting, taking laxatives, fasting or exercising excessively.

In the hour-long special, Flintoff will recall how trying to keep up with his slimmer, fitter teammates led to the condition.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said: “I would like to thank Freddie for opening up about his struggle with bulimia in this very personal film for BBC One.

“I hope this film will raise awareness about a subject that is all too often a taboo and make a difference to the way men talk about mental health.”

BBC One did not confirm when the documentary will be shown.

