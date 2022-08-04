Fred Sirieix praises daughter Andrea on her gold medal win at Commonwealth Games

Fred Sirieix celebrates as his daughter, England�s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix wins Gold in the Women�s 10m Platform Final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fred Sirieix has praised his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix after she secured gold in the women’s 10 metre platform diving final at the Commonwealth Games.

The First Dates star proudly watched on from the sidelines as the 17-year-old clinched her first-ever senior international gold medal in the event.

Sirieix shared a video clip of her competing to his Instagram where he can be heard cheering her on as the crowd applaud her dive.

He captioned the post: “Gold! #commonwealthgames2022 #diving #10m #platform”, adding: “Well done mon duck” with a duck and heart emoji.

The maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates was also pictured cheering her on and celebrating following the achievement.

Spendolini-Sirieix topped the leaderboard with a huge 20.20 points, with her team-mate Lois Toulson winning silver.

Last year during her Olympic depute in Tokyo, she placed seventh at age 16.

After the win at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she said: “I’m very, very happy. It’s amazing for it to be on home soil, a home games, the first time that I’ve actually had a crowd because I didn’t have one at Tokyo and at the other internationals I’ve done I haven’t really had a big crowd.

“It’s been incredible, I’ve had so much fun. I wasn’t really scared I was so peaceful, so I’m just really, really happy with how it went.”