Fourth contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 contestants (ITV)

Boy George has become the fourth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Culture Club singer, 61, was announced as the celebrity with the fewest votes during Tuesday’s show by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

After leaving the Australian jungle, Boy George told the Geordie duo: “I am sort of ready, I’ve had an amazing time, I’ve done a lot of things I never thought I’d do.”

He added: “I had to forget who I was for the whole time I was in here, I had to let it go. It was quite interesting to get over it. To just go ‘I’m in the jungle, I have no control.’

“I’m so looking forward to getting back in control.

“It wasn’t easy at all but after a while you kind of just float into it.”

Reflecting on his campmate and former health secretary Matt Hancock, Boy George said: “Having Matt in here was really challenging for a lot of reasons…

“By the way, he’s just a person. In here he’s just a person, he mucked in, he was really really doing a lot to help everyone, so I can’t judge him on that.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Hancock, 44, spoke about his childhood during a conversation with some of his campmates.

During a discussion about generational differences, the MP for West Suffolk spoke about difficulties faced by his family after his parents’ business ran into financial problems when he was a teenager.

He was asked by comedian Seann Walsh: “Did you have the bailiffs round yours Matt?”

Hancock replied: “When the business nearly went bust we nearly lost everything.

“You know when you type your postcode into the internet and it brings up your address? My stepdad wrote that software. The business started in 88 and in the early 90s is when it nearly went bust. Because he had to write the software so that took ages.”

He continued: “We were going to lose the house, both my stepdad and mum were going to lose their jobs. That was pretty harrowing. I was about 14.”

To which Walsh, 36, said: “Bloody hell, kill the vibe Matt.”

Hancock said: “Well you said have you ever had the bailiffs round.”

The conversation started at the creek after actor and comedian Babatunde Aleshe asked Boy George: “What was your dad’s reaction when you made it?”

Boy George replied: “I was playing at the Albert Hall and it was kind of a big gig, it was kind of early on and my sister’s best friend’s husband said to my dad, ‘You must be really proud of him?’ My dad goes, ‘Yeah, he does what he does and I do what I do’.”

He added: “Or my mum used to say, ‘You never say you love me’ and he’d say, ‘I’m here aren’t I?’”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Boy George continued: “I think that comment was about, ‘Don’t blow smoke up his arse because it’s not good for him’.”

Aleshe said: “This generation, all we do is tell our children that we love them.”

He added: “I smother my son. We’re soft but that’s a good thing.”

Lioness Jill Scott said: “It’s so different… There was a generation of ‘don’t show any weakness’.”

Boy George continued: “My dad was a builder, owned his own firm. He was a gambler. He would take £10,000 and put it on a dog.”

He added: “Dad would say, ‘Don’t answer the door, the bailiffs, or the gas man was coming’.”

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s episode, the celebrities were also treated to an evening at the Jungle Arms – a pub in the jungle where they were served alcoholic drinks and bar snacks while they gave karaoke their best shot.

Hancock offered a rendition of I Want To Break Free by Queen, much to the delight of his campmates and Boy George got the celebrities dancing with a performance of his band’s 1983 hit Karma Chameleon.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1.