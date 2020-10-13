Fourth contestant axed from Great British Bake Off

Sura has become the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the Great British Bake Off.

The 31-year-old pharmacy dispenser from London failed to impress the judges in Tuesday’s series of chocolate-themed challenges.

Project manager Mark, 32, was named star baker.

Well done to our Star Baker Mark! He truly raised the bar in Chocolate Week. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/K3bUvXYZJ4 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 13, 2020

After exiting the competition, Sura said: “I’m gutted but what’s done is done.

“I’m not going to be bitter about it, I have had a great time.”

She added: “I hate white chocolate, I hate chocolate end of.

“I don’t think I will ever eat chocolate again.”

From cat-walking to saving David Attenborough - what a great impression Suraâs made over the last month of Bake Off. Here are her best bitsâ¦ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/yokE0Y1L1n — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 13, 2020

Lottie, 31, a pantomime producer from West Sussex, narrowly avoided being axed from the competition.

This week saw the contestants take on a series of challenges involving chocolate.

In the first task, the amateur bakers were asked to make brownies.

However, the contestants failed to impress the judges with their bakes.

Lottie’s effort came in for heavy criticism, with Hollywood branding her brownies “a right mess”.

“They look like they have been dropped,” he added.

Hollywood said that brownies are “one of the most basic things to bake”.

After the round, Sura said they had all done a “botch job”.

The bakers then had to make a chocolate babka, which saw them have to intertwine sheets of dough coated in chocolate into a loaf.

In the final round, the contestants had to make a white chocolate celebration cake.

Linda, a 61-year-old retired living team leader from East Sussex, won the round with an English rose cake, which she dedicated to her late daughter.

Lindaâs lovely English Rose Cake - dedicated to her late daughter. 🌹â¤ï¸ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/dPhgA04ycc — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 13, 2020

High temperatures during filming played havoc with a few of the contestants who struggled to mould white chocolate decorations in the hot conditions.

Three contestants have already been axed from the programme.

Music teacher Rowan, 55, accountant Mak, 50, and 27-year-old diagnostic radiographer Loriea were eliminated from the competition in previous weeks.

Production of the 11th series of Bake Off was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but filming finished near the end of August.

The bakers, presenters and others working on the programme formed a “bubble” in Down Hall Hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, throughout the duration of filming, after being tested for the virus and self-isolating.

