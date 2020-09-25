Forty shades of green: Profits double at Daniel O'Donnell's entertainment firm to €3.6 million

Profits doubled at an entertainment company owned by Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell last year, leaving the firm with accumulated earnings of more than €3.6 million.

DOD Promotions Limited reported an annual profit of €659,569 for the 12 months to the end of last October, more than doubling the €323,949 it earned during the previous financial year.

Read More

The surge in revenue saw the company’s accumulated profits rise by over 22 percent to €3.64 million, with cash and other current assets valued at almost €1.4m.

Last year’s financial success is likely attributable to a hectic tour schedule, which saw O’Donnell (58) perform multiple shows in Australia, Canada, the US and the UK.

DOD Promotions Ltd is owned by the Kincasslagh crooner through a holding company, Hollgain Ltd. He is listed as a director of the firm, along with his wife Majella O’Donnell (60) and his niece, Patricia Swan (38).

In addition to his success on stage, the popular singer has also proven to be a big ratings hit on TV with two ‘Road Trip’ series with Majella on RTÉ, while the couple also appeared on Dermot Bannon’s ‘Room to Improve’.

He has sold more than 10 million records worldwide and became the first artist to have a different album in the British charts each year for 25 successive years in 2012.

The Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted O’Donnell’s tour plans for this year. A 12-date tour of the UK that was scheduled to take place next month has been postponed until 2021.

Performances in Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania have also been postponed, along with concerts in Branson, Missouri, and a number of Christmas shows that were planned for the Convention Centre in Dublin.

However, the singer has been keeping in touch with fans by streaming live performances on Facebook every Sunday evening during the coronavirus crisis.

Read More

Online Editors