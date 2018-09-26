Former Strictly contestant Chizzy Akudolu says Stacey Dooley has ‘the edge’

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Chizzy Akudolu has said she is backing Stacey Dooley to win this year’s competition.

The Holby City actress, who took part in the BBC One dance contest in 2017, said journalist and documentary maker Dooley has the right set of skills to take home the Glitterball trophy.

Speaking at the opening of the Raindance Film Festival in London’s Leicester Square, she said: “I think Stacey might win.

“I think Stacey might have the edge. She’s not a natural dancer but she’s got lots of rhythm.

“She’s with Kevin (Clifton) and, you know, Kevin is the bookies’ favourite.

“But I also think she’s got the personality that people will warm to.”

BBC handout photo of Stacey Dooley with her dance partner Kevin Clifton (BBC)

Akudolu, 44, was the first celebrity to be eliminated from her series of the programme after a disappointing foxtrot with her professional partner Pasha Kovalev.

She told the Press Association: “The professional partner you get put with is very important because the public need to believe in that relationship.

“They need to know that you’re getting on.

“I think her and Kevin together, they are both really friendly, personable people, so I think they will do well.”

The Loose Women panellist was less optimistic about the chances of What Not To Wear host Susannah Constantine.

Discussing who might be eliminated first, she said: “I thought it might have been Susannah but I don’t think it will be because Anton (Du Beke) is very popular and this week she’s doing ballroom, and I’ve got a feeling she’s going to be very graceful.

“So, I think she will get a lot more points.”

Constantine, best known for her work alongside Trinny Woodall, received just one point from Craig Revel Horwood during last week’s live show.

Susannah Constantine (BBC)

Raindance, an independent film festival and film school, was established in 1992 by Elliot Grove as an outlet for British independent filmmaking.

Now in its 26th year, the festival runs from September 26 until October 7 across a number of central London venues, screening to around 16,000 visitors every year.

