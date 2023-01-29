Former State pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy the latest to be eliminated from RTE’s Dancing with the Stars

Former State pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy is the latest contestant eliminated in RTE’s Dancing with the Stars.

After opening this week’s movie-inspired show in a mono-chrome, animal-print ensemble as Cruella De Vil from the Disney classic 1001 Dalmatians, she and dance partner Stephen Vincent were voted off the popular ballroom dancing reality show by the viewers.

While they racked up just 15 points for their slow foxtrot by the judging panel, Marie’s ‘Diva’ character took centre stage on the golden age of Hollywood, Art Deco- era inspired set as she led him briefly across the floor on a dog leash.

“Diva, diva, diva,” exclaimed judge Arthur Gourounlian, noting the dog-walking segment was his ‘highlight’ of the season so far.

Dr Cassidy graciously thanked her partner and said: “It’s been fabulous, thanks for giving me the chance to do something.

Meanwhile, Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion and her new partner Robert Rowinski scored an impressive 24 points for their paso doble as they strutted their stuff in matching circus ringmaster costumes in their take on ‘The Greatest Showman.’

Despite describing their performance as being ‘a bit wobbly’, judge Loraine Barry said: “ What I see is the greatest showman matched with the greatest showgirl on the greatest show in Ireland.”

It was the second performance on the show by Rowinski, who replaced Scullion’s professional dance partner Maurizio Benenato who left the show after just three weeks in order to return to his native Italy for what he said were ‘personal reasons.’

Meanwhile, former rugby star Shane Byrne was again credited for his entertaining antics as kicked off his tango with partner Karen Byrne by bursting through a video arcade ‘wall’ dressed as the arcade villain Wreck-It Ralph from the animated movie of the same name.

Wearing his character’s trade-mark dungaree overalls and a wig that looked like he struck his fingers in a light socket, judge Arthur Gourounlian said of Shane’s character, “I love this look on you. It was so entertaining, I don’t care,” before he and the other judges gave a combined score of 18.

Panti Bliss, meanwhile, tore up the dance floor, channelling a flame-haired ‘witchy’ Bette Midler from the comedy Hocus Pocus 2 as she and dance partner Denys Sampson danced a high-octane jive.

Even hard-to-please judge Brian Redmond was impressed.

"I think Panti Bliss is starting to put a little spell on me,” he said, before he and the other judges awarded them a score of 22.

But it was former Dublin footballer Paul Brogan who reigned at the top of the leader board with an impressive score of 27 – it was the highest of this season so far – following his dazzling charleston with partner Salome Chachua.

Dressed in gladiator garb with a gold lame ‘skirt’ in a nod to the Charlton Heston classic ‘Hercules’ their high energy performance got top marks despite what judge Brian Redmond said “had all the ingredients to be God awful.”

Derry singer and actor Damien McGinty and Kylee Vincent also impressed with judges with their ‘Elvis’-inspired jive to the late rock n’ roll legend’s ‘Burning Love’, for which they received a score of 25.

"Your charisma was flawless – that was burning hot,” said judge Arthur Gourounlian.