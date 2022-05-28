Former Love Islanders Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow welcome second child

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow have welcomed their second child (Ian West/PA)

Former Love Island stars Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow have announced the birth of their second child, calling her a “beautiful early bird”.

The couple, who met on the ITV dating series in 2017, already had one daughter, Nell Sophia, who was born in October 2020.

In a post on Instagram, the couple revealed they had had a second baby girl on May 27, named Nora Belle.

Alongside a video showing a selection of clips and photos, posted on both their Instagram accounts, Jewitt wrote: “Our beautiful early bird Nora Belle Jewitt, born 27th May 2022, a sister for our gorgeous little Nell Sophia.”

The couple married in September last year, in a ceremony attended by famous faces including fellow Love Island contestant and DJ Marcel Somerville and singer and Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden.

As part of the Instagram post, a touching video clip showed the couple’s eldest daughter Nell meeting her new sister for the first time.

Quickenden responded: “Congrats maybe can’t wait to meet her xx.”

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Bowen said “Congratulations guys”, with four red heart emojis.