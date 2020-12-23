Former Home and Away heart-throb to appear on Fair City’s Christmas Special

Former Home and Away star Sam Atwell is set to make a cameo appearance on Fair City for its Christmas Day special.

The Australian actor, who has been working as a director and script editor on the much-loved RTÉ soap since 2014, said it was “really fun to be on the other side of the camera” as he made his acting debut on the set.

Sam is best known for playing the role of Kane Phillips in Home and Away, which earned him heartthrob status in his native Australia.

However, the soap star has been working behind the camera in Carrigstown as a director overseeing scripts.

Read More

"I was directing the week before and then I had to step on to set after I'd been telling actors what to do, and then I had to go and prove I knew at least something about it," he said.

Sam described how his character in the festive special is a tribute to his Australian roots.

He added: "He is an Australian BBQ chef who wears a cowboy hat. The Collins' are doing an unorthodox Christmas and the boys have hired a BBQ chef to cook outside and then he ends up cooking a BBQ for everyone and singing songs.

“I was really nervous, especially because I had to sing and I can’t really sing.

“I won't mention the song but luckily I was able to work out a way to not make it sound absolutely terrible,” he said.

Sam also noted that Fair City viewers were in need of a fun Christmas special this year more than ever, and the crew worked hard to make it as uplifting as possible.

"I've been in other roles during Christmas and we sort of have a balance of some continuing stories that might be a little bit darker even though we lighten them up again for Christmas.

"This year I think it was full throttle fun. As much fun and as much heart as we could pack into the show,” he said.

Sam also compared his experience with working on an Australian soap to an Irish one.

"It was a lot colder and darker but there's a lot of similarities as well between the two shows and how they're shot and they make it work in terms of getting as much done as they do.

“And there's a good vibe - we'd call it a good vibe in Australia but in Ireland it's good craic from the cast and crew,” he added.

The extended Fair City Christmas episode will air Christmas Day at 8.30pm on RTÉ One.





Online Editors