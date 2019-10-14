Former Fair City star Clelia Murphy enters body-building competition with help from rugby legend Peter Stringer

RTÉ star Clelia Murphy has signed up for a body-building competition under the guidance of Ireland rugby legend Peter Stringer.

RTÉ star Clelia Murphy has signed up for a body-building competition under the guidance of Ireland rugby legend Peter Stringer.

The former Fair City actor decided she would adopt a positive outlook on life - saying yes to whatever challenges she is offered - after leaving her 22-year-long role as Niamh on the show in 2017.

The 43-year-old said that she has found a new lease of life through experiences such as Dancing With the Stars (DWTS).

“The last couple of years for me have been a journey of discovery,” she said.

“Discovering things within myself that, I either never knew I had, or had forgotten.

“But that’s what life is about, lessons learned forgotten and then remembered.”

It was at the beginning of this year, while recording DWTS - in which Clelia was eliminated 7th, just two weeks before the final - that she quickly formed a bond with Irish rugby star Peter Stringer.

Clelia Murphy and Vitali Kozmin during the Fifth live show of Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

The pair trained together in a Dublin gym close to where Corkman Stringer moved his family to while he was filming the show. Clelia later asked the former Ireland scrumhalf for his advice on losing weight for a dance play she was staring in - Gym Swim Party.

Stringer advised Clelia, who has been open in the past about her problems with anorexia and bulimia, not to adopt another yoyo diet but instead to think about her long-term fitness goals instead.

Taking his advice and living by her ‘always say yes’ mentality, the Dubliner decided to enter a body-building competition.

“I’ve been every shape and size you can think of,” she said in the latest RTÉ Guide.

“I rang Peter up and said, ‘I’m, after doing my usual, will you help me get back into shape?’. He told me that he would not encourage me to do this yoyo stuff.

“We want to do it right and do it responsibly. It’s about balance. Anyone can lose weight fast, but you have to look at the long-term detrimental effects of quick diets.”

Clelia and Stringer will be documenting their training for a video series on their Instagram stories entitled Fashionably Fit. The series will begin on November 4.

Online Editors