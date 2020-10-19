Former Doctor Who co-stars David Tennant and Billie Piper to reunite

Former Doctor Who co-stars David Tennant and Billie Piper are set to reunite 15 years after appearing together on the show (Ian West/PA)

Former Doctor Who co-stars David Tennant and Billie Piper are set to reunite 15 years after first appearing together on the show.

Tennant, who played the Time Lord from 2005 to 2010, announced the news on Twitter, revealing Piper – who portrayed his companion Rose Tyler – will appear on his podcast.

Tennant said: “15 years ago, I met this person for the very first time and we went on a jaunt through time and space together for a couple of years.

“15 years later, a lot has happened for both of us but she is still one of my favourite people. I’m very delighted that David Tennant Does A Podcast With…Billie Piper this week.”

Tennant, who was replaced on Doctor Who by Matt Smith, was voted the greatest ever Time Lord earlier this year.

A poll of more than 50,000 people, which was carried out by RadioTimes.com, saw the Scottish actor finish ahead of his nearest challenger Jodie Whittaker by just 95 votes.

The podcast featuring Tennant and Piper will be made available on Tuesday.

PA Media