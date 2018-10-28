Florence Pugh’s performance in new BBC spy thriller The Little Drummer Girl has gone down a storm with viewers, who predicted she is going to be “a massive star”.

Florence Pugh will be ‘massive star’, say Little Drummer Girl viewers

The English screen star, 22, plays an actress recruited by Israeli intelligence to be an agent after a series of bombings.

Reviews for the drama, based on the novel by John Le Carre, were mixed, with some saying they were instantly hooked but others finding it confusing.

However, Pugh’s performance united viewers who all felt she had been perfectly cast as Charlie Ross.

“Florence Pugh was sensational, which is lucky because the rest of it wasn’t pulling me in until the last few minutes,” said one person on Twitter.

“Uneven script, but Florence Pugh is tremendous,” said another.

“She is going to be a massive star,” predicted another person.

One posted: “@Florence_Pugh is absolutely gorgeous and at the age of 22 a real star of the future.”

Another viewer wrote: “Florence Pugh is so good. One of the rare feisty performances that doesn’t seem feisty-forced.”

The six-part series, which also stars Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Shannon, is set in a turbulent Middle East.

The stars of the programme have said it is “upsetting” that it is still so relevant to the conflicts raging in the region.

Skarsgard said: “We were talking this morning about how relevant it is and how acute the situation is and the conflict, that 35 years later it almost makes you feel despondent because it’s not like we’re moving in the right direction or even moving forward. We’re taking major, major steps back.”

Oscar-nominated Shannon said: “It is upsetting that these conflicts can’t seem to be resolved, no matter how much effort people put into it.

“So many people have tried so hard. I’ve never really understood it, personally. I understand being upset about the history of your people and wanting to rectify what you believe to be the wrongs that you’ve suffered, but the cost just doesn’t seem to be worth it, really.

“But who am I to say? It’s not necessarily something I’ve had to deal with personally, so it’s easy for me to judge from outside. But being a part of this project certainly brought me closer to it and helped me understand just how complex it all is.”

The Little Drummer Girl continues on BBC One.

