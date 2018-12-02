Fleur East reveals she is ‘obsessed’ with visiting strip clubs

I’m A Celebrity’s Fleur East has said she is “obsessed” with visiting strip clubs because she feels she “shouldn’t be there”.

The former X Factor contestant, 31, made the surprising admission during Sunday night’s episode of the ITV show, telling her fellow campmates she has always “loved” to watch the dancers work.

After taking on her first Bushtucker trial, which saw her strapped to a rotating board and showered with rotten offal and vegetables, pop singer East returned to camp with 10 stars.

Fleur’s admission came after she won the campsite 10 stars in a Bushtucker challenge ( ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

That evening, when the group had gathered around the campfire, conversation turned to who could perform the most seductive dance.

John Barrowman’s attempt at a “slut drop” saw the Torchwood star fall to the ground and stick out his behind. Emily Atack’s imitation saw her narrowly avoid falling into the fire.

Prompted by the discussion, East said to the group: “I don’t know what’s wrong with me but I’m obsessed with strip clubs, I love them. I like sitting there and watching them.

“I’ve always loved going to strip clubs, I don’t know why, I think maybe it’s because you shouldn’t be there. The whole thing fascinates me.”

Coronation Street star Sair Khan was taken aback, saying afterwards: “I was so surprised to hear that Fleur likes to hit up strip clubs.”

The former X Factor star made the admission the evening after she completed her first Bushtucker trial (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere, Barrowman found himself immune from the next public vote after being rushed to hospital with an injured left ankle.

His fall came as he went to wash a pot alongside Harry Redknapp. Barrowman was attended to by medics before being taken to hospital for an X-ray, where he will stay overnight.

The actor, however, sent a cheeky message to his campmates, explaining that he was being looked after by “six male strippers”.

He said: “I am lying here sipping champagne in a hospital with six male strippers. Continue to live jungle life as normal. I want to be back in there with you all soon but please get some rest this evening. PS, I want my f***ing dinner when I get back!”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

Press Association