'Five years later the instructions were still in the cooker': BBC’s Stephen Nolan on 'failed' fitness bids and learning to cook
Lisa Smyth
BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan has been open about his struggle to maintain a healthy weight.
Latest Entertainment
Nick Cave: Barry Humphries was offensive on every level – and a hero
What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Hozier in Later...with Jools Holland, drama Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Selling Sunset
‘I’m leaning in’ – Joanna McNally on turning 40 and feeling her best yet
Def Leppard return home to help save famous Sheffield venue
Morrissey: Andy Rourke will never die as long as his music is heard
All-time NFL great running back and social activist Jim Brown dead at 87
Composer who went viral at coronation breaks UK classical chart records
Slowthai withdraws from Wembley Stadium show after court appearance
‘It’s not every day you get a note from a Beatle’ – Glen Hansard on letter from Paul McCartney
Four Eurovision entries grace UK official singles chart top 10 for first time
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | New RTÉ boss lobbies ministers to let Revenue collect TV licence fee
Asking for a friend: ‘My boyfriend and I have always had amazing sex, but lately I feel icky and just can’t enjoy it. Why?’
Surge in multinationals jobs sees 2,750 new roles announced so far this month
Hotelier Paddy McKillen: ‘Qatari tactics won’t stop me getting the €1.7bn I am owed’
Latest NewsMore
The Murderer and the Taoiseach by Harry McGee: Why the Malcolm Macarthur case remains as grotesque and bizarre as ever
Sam Blake on The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, an Agatha Christie classic
East German spies’ love poetry and a modern retelling of Dickens’ David Copperfield
Tides Go Out by Julian Vignoles: The secrets couples keep thrown into sharp relief by dementia
Orwell, The New Life by DJ Taylor: The great writer’s failings retrieved from the memory hole
The Happy Couple by Naoise Dolan: Acid-tongued campaign against spoilt brats and twisted romance
Sheila Armstrong: the Sligo shipwrecks and mystery man that inspired my novel Falling Animals
Mel’s Electric Adventure: Giedroyc takes on a tour of EV etiquette in charming antidote to Top Gear
Remembering Clara Schumann, the world’s first renowned female concert pianist
Night Time Talk radio review: Free expression is the Boylan point