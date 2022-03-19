Five ways to make the most of what’s left of the bumper bank holiday weekend

How about climbing Croagh Patrick in Mayo to honour St Patrick

For anyone looking to cap off what has been a unique and thoroughly enjoyable long bank holiday weekend, here are six ways to make the most of it.

1. Take a hike

Expand Close How about climbing Croagh Patrick in Mayo to honour St Patrick / Facebook

The idyllic weather makes this weekend makes it the perfect time to get out and explore local beauty spots or to take a hike.

The car park at Mayo’s Croagh Patrick has been bustling with hill walkers and pilgrims in recent days.

On the east of the country, the Wicklow Way has endless route options which are suitable for people of all ages and offer some of the most spectacular views of the Irish Sea and rolling valleys.

2. See a show

Performances of key works from Irish theatrical heavyweights are being held in Dublin this weekend.

The Lonesome West - written by the Londoner Martin McDonagh, who has strong ties with Galway – is on in the Gaiety until tomorrow night. The “comedy of brotherly hatred, the local priest and a bag crisps” has received rave reviews since it opened in February.

Meanwhile, Robert Sheehan and Frankie Boyle star in Samuel Beckett’s Endgame which is on in the Gate Theatre and is also available to stream at home.

In Cork, catch Maggie Gyllenhaal’s searing debut as a movie director, The Lost Daughter, starring Olivia Coleman and Dakota Johnson, showing at the Triskel Arts Centre.

3. Visit the St Patrick’s Festival Quarter in Dublin

For the first time, a Festival Quarter at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks is hosting a wide selection of day and evening events until Monday.

Running from 12 noon to 6pm, there is a mix of family céilís, interactive games, film screenings, street performances and live music – from classical and traditional to rock and hip-hop. From 6pm it becomes an adult-only zone with more gigs and events on in the quarter’s Spiegeltent Beag and Spiegeltent Mór.

https://stpatricksfestival.ie/events

On Sunday, Limerick city centre hosts the 50th Limerick International Band Championship, starting at 12pm, while in Cork the Crawford Gallery is hosting art workshops for adults and children. Those wanting a taste of trad music in the city should check out the Lee Sessions Trad Trail, starting in Charlie’s, Union Quay, from 3pm.

Meanwhlie, Galway’s Róisín Dubh hosts the Dirty Circus night of Burlesque and Cabaret on Saturday, and its famous open mic night on Sunday. Or pick up some goodies at a bake sale in aid of the Irish Kidney Association at the Galway Rowing Club from 11-4pm on Sunday.

4. Go to a match

Expand Close Pádraig Hampsey / Facebook

While tickets for Ireland Vs Scotland (Saturday, 4.45pm) in the Aviva are like gold dust, there is a huge amount of GAA action on this weekend too across the Allianz hurling and football leagues.

Tyrone will take on Mayo at home at 5.45pm this evening. It is another key battle for the reigning All-Ireland Champions who are fighting for survival in Division One.

While tomorrow there is a staggering 29 matches on across both codes.

5. Get a 99

Expand Close Stock image / Facebook

Temperatures are set to reach up to 16 degrees today, while Met Éireann said most areas can expect sunshine over the coming days.

What better time than to treat yourself to the Irish favourite, a 99.