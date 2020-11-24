Five highlights from series 11 of The Great British Bake Off

The 11th series of The Great British Bake Off has come to an end, with Peter Sawkins named the winner.

This year’s instalment of the Channel 4 amateur baking competition was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, however filming was eventually completed at the end of August.

Here is a look at some of the highlights from the series.

Matt Lucas makes his presenting debut

Expand Close Matt Lucas with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Matt Lucas with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

This series saw the Little Britain star replace Sandi Toksvig as the programme’s co-presenter.

At the beginning of his first episode in September the comedian appeared in a skit which mimicked a coronavirus briefing by Prime Minister Boris Johnson which had just taken place.

Lucas wore a blonde wig and stood at a lectern featuring the slogan: “Stay Alert, Bake Cake, Save Loaves.”

Lucas’ co-host Noel Fielding then appeared via video link to ask a question about the correct pronunciation of “scone”.

Throughout the series the pair have formed a comedy partnership, offering light relief from the competition taking place inside the Bake Off tent.

Sura sends Dave’s cakes flying

Expand Close Sura (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sura (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

The competition got off to a dramatic start after Sura knocked over a number of Dave’s cakes.

The mishap occurred during a challenge to make upside down pineapple cakes.

Sura swung her arm to hit a fly and knocked Dave, causing four of his six cakes to fly across the room.

Dave finished in ninth position during the challenge, while Sura took first.

After the challenge, a tearful Sura said: “It’s bittersweet because I feel so sad for Dave.

“I wish it didn’t happen to be honest.”

Hermine’s chocolate and raspberry mousse jelly showstopper

Hermine and her Chocolate & Raspberry Mousse Jelly Cake Showstopper. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/0wvWMLbcoA — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 10, 2020

A showstopper challenge saw Hermine create a chocolate and raspberry mouse jelly cake which was labelled as “perfect” and a “real triumph” by judge Prue Leith.

The immaculate-looking cake featured an intricate flower design which was submerged in jelly.

The bake earned Hermine the accolade of star baker that week, however she was eventually axed from the programme in the semi-final.

Contestants fail to impress in brownie challenge

Expand Close Lottie (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lottie (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

During the fourth week of the programme, the amateur bakers failed to impress the judges with their brownies.

This was despite Paul Hollywood saying that brownies are “one of the most basic things to bake”.

Lottie’s effort came in for heavy criticism from the judge, who labelled them “a right mess”.

“They look like they have been dropped,” he added.

After the round, Sura said they had all done a “botch job”.

Hot weather plays havoc with ice cream cake challenge

Expand Close Laura (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

The bakers were tasked with making ice cream cakes during 80s week, however extremely hot conditions caused many of the contestants problems.

Lottie, who was eliminated during the episode, said her cake was “quite frankly an embarrassment”.

She had attempted to coat her cake in ice cream, however it failed to set.

Laura, who later made the final, also struggled in the challenge.

PA Media