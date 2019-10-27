The BBC has released the first trailer for the new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

First trailer for BBC’s Dracula mini-series is released

The three-part series, a co-production between BBC One and Netflix, is from Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss – and will star Danish actor Claes Bang in the title role.

The chilling first trailer shows bats swooping outside a dark castle, a hand covered in blood and nuns clutching stakes.

Dracula whispers to a trembling man: “Try and stay calm, you’re doing very well.”

New images have also been released of John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker, Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha and Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior.

Jonathan Harker (Hartswood Films – Photographer: Robert Viglasky/BBC)

Sister Agatha and Mother Superior (Hartswood Films – Photographer: Robert Viglasky/BBC)

The series was announced last year, and the BBC said at the time it would “reintroduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy”.

Other cast members include Morfydd Clark, Sacha Dhawan, Jonathan Aris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Lyndsey Marshal, Chanel Cresswell, Matthew Beard and Lydia West.

Dracula will premiere on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK and Ireland.

