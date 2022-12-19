First trailer drops for Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated Oppenheimer

Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton University's Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, N.J., Dec. 15, 1957.

The first trailer has dropped for Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated new feature film Oppenheimer.

The biopic recounts the life of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who was called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in the Second World War’s Manhattan Project.

Expand Close Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton University's Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, N.J., Dec. 15, 1957. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton University's Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, N.J., Dec. 15, 1957.

The Manhattan Project developed the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the Second World War.

Oppenheimer’s producers said the film, “thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it”.

The movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, by Kai Bird.

Nolan assembled an all-star cast for his latest cinematic venture including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh.

The English director has become one of the most celebrated and commercially successful filmmakers in recent history with a series of blockbuster films including the Batman Dark Knight trilogy, the space Odyssey Interstellar and the Wold War II epic Dunkirk – which Killian Murphy also starred in.

Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas on July 21, 2023.