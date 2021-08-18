| 13.6°C Dublin

First look images released for second series of Back To Life

The BBC Three comedy returns later this month.

Meera Syal stars in the show (Luke Varley/PA) Expand

Meera Syal stars in the show (Luke Varley/PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

First look images of Meera Syal and Adrian Edmondson starring in the second series of Back To Life have been released.

The BBC Three comedy, which tells the story of a woman trying to reintegrate with society after a lengthy prison sentence, returns later this month.

The Split’s Syal and The Young Ones star Edmondson will appear alongside Daisy Haggard, who co-wrote the series and also plays the lead.

Adrian Edmondson (XXXX/PA) Expand

Adrian Edmondson (XXXX/PA)

Edmondson said: “I enjoyed the first series very much indeed, so much so that I wrote Daisy, because we followed each other on Twitter.

“So I sent her a direct message, because I’m very young and modern, and told her how much talent she has.

“She messaged me saying, ‘I’ve written you a part, I wonder if you’d look at it? It’ll be coming from your agent’, and I said ‘I know this is very unprofessional but yes, yes I’m doing it’.

“I hadn’t read it but I knew it was going to be brilliant.”

Shane Allen, director of comedy commissioning at the BBC, said: “The clever and twisted storytelling delves even deeper in this propulsive mystery peppered with playful black humour.

“This is a golden age for UK comedy talent to reach audiences across the world with the BBC kick-starting the journey.”

The new series of Back To Life will air on August 31.

