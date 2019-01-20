Entertainment

Sunday 20 January 2019

First look at Sir David Jason in new travel documentary

Sir David will travel from Seattle to Los Angeles over the course of a month.

David Jason (PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Sir David Jason has been pictured in his new US road trip documentary for the first time.

The Only Fools And Horses star, 78, is embarking on a month-long journey along the west coast of America for the show, entitled David Jason: Planes, Trains And Automobiles.

The first-look image shows the Del Boy actor in front of images of a plane, a car and a train, with a US flag waving behind him.

ipanews_42df1485-b8e2-4fdc-83fa-78b4bb4774ad_embedded1755612
David Jason in his new show (UKTV/PA)

Sir David – who has a pilot’s licence and once interspersed acting jobs with work as a garage mechanic – will travel north to south, from Seattle to Los Angeles.

He will be exploring the heritage of iconic American transport and glimpsing the high-tech future on offer.

David Jason: Planes, Trains And Automobiles will air on UKTV Gold in March.

