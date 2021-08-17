First look at Olivia Colman and David Thewlis in Sky drama Landscapers

Sky has shared a first look at Olivia Colman and David Thewlis in drama Landscapers (Sky/PA)

Sky has shared a first look at Olivia Colman and David Thewlis in drama Landscapers.

Inspired by real events, the series stars Colman and Thewlis as a mild-mannered married couple whose lives are upturned after dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

The husband and wife are described as having been “on the run from reality for over 15 years” and their role in a terrible crime begins to emerge.

Amid a police investigation, the couple fall into a fantasy world, casting themselves as Hollywood heroes while fending off their real-life guilt.

The first images from Landscapers include Colman sitting in bed watching a classic Western film, Thewlis in what appears to be a jail cell and a black-and-white picture of them eating at a cafe.

Another shows the couple in court.

Colman, 47, is an Oscar-winning actress known for her work on films The Favourite and The Father as well as for playing the Queen in Netflix’s The Crown.

Thewlis, 58, is known for TV roles including Fargo and Big Mouth, and for playing Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter film series.

Landscapers, created and written by Ed Sinclair, will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW later this year.