First look at Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s reunion in Neighbours finale

Neighbours has offered viewers a first look at Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s reunion during the long-running show’s forthcoming finale.

The pair will reprise their roles as Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson as the Australian soap comes to an end after 37 years on screen.

Pictures from on set show them laughing and embracing, with Minogue dressed in a denim jumpsuit and Donovan sporting a check shirt and jeans.

A second image shows them leaning against the bonnet of a car, with Donovan kissing his on-screen lover on the forehead.

Minogue shared the images with her 2.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Now we’re back together.”

Donovan, meanwhile, posted a photo of the street sign for Ramsay Street signed by him and his co-star, as well as a snap of the cover of his script.

He wrote: “So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue.”

Neighbours, which first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, shot its final scenes in early June.

Donovan and Minogue, who are both 54, played Scott and Charlene until their departures in 1989 and 1988 respectively.

Their wedding episode was watched by more than two million Australian viewers when it first aired in 1987, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988.

The soap also launched the careers of Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

– Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29.