First lockdown level two live music festival takes place in Sligo

Enriching cultural experiences are hard to come by these days, but in Sligo, they managed to pull it off.

Last weekend saw the first lockdown level two live music festival go ahead, albeit changed but “full of joy” nonetheless.

Amid strict public health precautions the Sligo Festival of Baroque Music celebrated its 25th anniversary with a series of live concerts to a live audience.

Organisers hope their success will offer hope to other festivals cast in doubt due to the pandemic.

Committee member Alan Moran said the weekend was a huge success and brought great joy to the festivals musicians and many loyal fans.

“In March, while the country came to grips with the pandemic, we suspended all our plans, but as summer came around, we grew more determined to make something happen.

“In August the new guidelines were that cultural venues while adhering to

social distancing could host events with up to 50 people under one roof.

“We are very lucky that the Hawk's Well Theatre has a 340-seat auditorium and in early September they agreed to host our festival,” said Alan.

Although many of the festivals “most cherished elements”- the masterclasses, the late-night concert, the opening reception - had to be cancelled, Alan said what remained was a triumph.

“International artists were ruled out, but local and national performers were keen to be involved.

“We decided on a scaled-back festival of four concerts, rather than the usual seven or eight with audiences capped at about 40, to allow for musicians and theatre staff.

“At the last minute, serious doubts emerged, as Covid incidence surged across the country.

“But the staff of the Hawk's Well were brilliant, and all the arrangements worked, and audience and musicians felt safe.

“It was a wonderful musical experience for people to attend a real live performance after six months.

“There was a real sense of joy, professionalism and enthusiasm,” he said.

The Baroque festival committee hopes their success will inspire other event organisers to see the opportunity within the restrictions.

“We hope after our venture that promoters and the public will feel that it is now possible to organise live audience concerts safely within the current constraints at Level two.

The lessons of our experience for concert and festival organisers show that a partner venue who take care of the public safety arrangements is vital.

“And while it might sound strange the requirement of wearing a mask indoors and throughout the performances it paradoxically made people feel more at ease because they were safer.

“It might be an idea for NPHET and the government to approve cultural venues, where the permitted capacity is determined by the ability to socially distance.

Online Editors