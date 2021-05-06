First Dates Ireland star Mateo Saina welcomes a baby boy with wife Vjerana

First Dates Ireland host Mateo Saina has welcomed the birth of his second child with wife Vjerana.

The father of two shared the news of his son’s birth on Instagram, sharing a photo of the baby’s feet, followed by a picture of himself in hospital scrubs.

The First Dates Ireland star wrote: “Joy nbr 2 is here” and followers quickly began to share their best wishes and congratulations.

Expand Close Mateo Saina posted a picture of his new baby boy on Instagram / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mateo Saina posted a picture of his new baby boy on Instagram

The pair are already parents to daughter Isabelle Luna who turns two this month. The parents have not yet revealed a name of their baby boy.

Mr Saina is known for hosting the Irish dating TV show First Dates Ireland, now in its sixth season on RTÉ.

Read More

Mateo and Vjerana got engaged over three years ago, but there are no plans for a wedding anytime soon, he told the Sunday World in February.

"We got engaged, we had a child and that wasn't a priority and then corona happened and now we have another baby on the way. The last thing we think about is us,” he said.

Mateo added: "I guess it is a corona baby. Nobody has a plan and nobody is ready for children - not for the first, second or third.

"Right now it's like we have two kids in the house because we have a new puppy. She will grow up with my daughter, they love each other, they are always up to something which is why I'm so busy.

"Isabella is two-and-a-half, she is quite like me. She has her own set of rules, nobody listens to me in the house anymore. I need to go back to work.”