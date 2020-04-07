First celebrities announced for The Big Night In charity event

Peter Kay has been named as one of the first celebrities confirmed as taking part in The Big Night In (Yui Mok/PA)

Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow have been announced as the first celebrities taking part in The Big Night In event, raising money in the fight against coronavirus.

Children In Need and Comic Relief are joining forces for the first time for the special TV broadcast.

The evening will include prize giveaways, live music performances from artists at home and a series of celebrity appearances, the BBC said.

Sir Lenny Henry announced comedians Kay and Tate and singer Barlow were the first stars confirmed as taking part.

Appearing via a video stream on The One Show, Sir Lenny promised a “fantastic night” to “cheer people up in this terrible crisis”.

He added: “And if people of course want to donate they can give a bit of money to help all of the vulnerable, smaller charities across the country who work with people of any age and any background who need it.

“And even if you can’t donate just watch, it’ll cheer you up.”

Money raised from The Big Night In will be split equally between Children In Need and Comic Relief to provide support to local projects and programmes across the UK, the BBC said.

Charlotte Moore, director BBC Content, said: “BBC One will bring the nation together for this special one-off live charity event.

“I would like to thank both BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief for joining forces in these unprecedented times to provide their support to local charities, projects and programmes across the whole UK; and to all of the stars taking part in this unmissable night of entertainment when the country needs it most.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the programme is a “fantastic way to channel the amazing outpouring of generosity we are seeing from the British people”.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One on April 23 between 7-10pm.

