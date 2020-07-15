First blind Celebrity MasterChef contestant praised by judges

Amar Latif’s cooking was praised by the Celebrity MasterChef judges as he became the first blind contestant to appear on the TV programme.

The travel presenter impressed with his performance in a professional kitchen and received compliments for his sea bass and rice noodle salad.

He was put through to the next round of the competition but did receive some pointers from judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Tonight, @AmarLatif_ became the first ever blind contestant to enter the #MasterChefUK kitchen. And he didn't let a single challenge get in his way.

See more with Celebrity MasterChef on @BBCiPlayer

During the programme, Latif said: “I’m absolutely loving it, I thought this was something I wasn’t going to be able to do ever, but I kind of surprised myself.

“It feels like a little fire has been lit.”

He added that appearing on the programme could “open up a new world” to him.

He added: “If I knew how to cook, that would just be absolutely incredible.”

Also on the programme were Alan Partridge star Felicity Montagu, musician Lady Leshurr, TV presenter Gethin Jones and radio presenter Jeff Brazier.

Brazier was eliminated from the competition after failing to impress the judges with his cod with mustard dressing.

After finding out he had been knocked out, Brazier said: “It is just a shame, I wanted to stay in and carry on learning.

“All I can really think is that the kids are really going to take the mickey out of me as soon as I get home.”

Jeff Brazier was eliminated from the competition (BBC/PA)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jeff Brazier was eliminated from the competition (BBC/PA)

Jones was criticised by the judges for not being ambitious enough after he cooked a shepherd’s pie with peas in the final round.

He said he knows he has to improve in the competition.

Other stars in the series are Olympic gold medallists and sports presenters Sam Quek and Sir Matthew Pinsent, tennis coach Judy Murray and Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels.

Celebrity MasterChef continues on Thursday on BBC One.

