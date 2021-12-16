Fiona O’Carroll says her dad Brendan’s divorce caused ‘a lot of hurt’

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll has said that there was “a lot of hurt involved” when her parents separated.

Her dad, show creator Brendan O’Carroll, split from his wife Doreen Dowdall after more than 20 years together in 1999. He has since found love once more and married his now wife and co-star Jenny Gibney in 2005.

Fiona, who plays Maria Brown in the hit Irish sitcom, recently announced that she and her husband Martin Delany had decided to end their relationship back in December 2018.

The pair had been together since they were teenagers and got married in 2006, sharing four sons - Felix (14), Eli (12), Isaac (7), and Dexter (6).

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide, the 41-year-old admitted that she tried to hold on to her marriage for as long as she could because she remembers how hard it was when her own parents split up.

“I think I hung on for as long as I did because when my own parents broke up, that was very public, and there was a lot of hurt involved there,” she said.

“For me, as a child, coming from a broken marriage, I didn’t want that for my kids.

“But having said that, my parents are extremely happy now so sometimes you have to go through hard times to get to happier times and as much as I tried my best to make it work, we tried for years and it just got to that point where we both decided, or I decided, it was time.

“I felt that I needed to be a role model for my kids and as much as they weren’t happy about us splitting up, they are OK actually, because with myself and Martin, our main focus is the kids and we didn’t actually tell the kids until we were almost a year separated,” she added.