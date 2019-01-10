Fiona Bruce to make Question Time hosting debut

Fiona Bruce will make her debut as the presenter of Question Time when the series returns.

The news presenter and Antiques Roadshow host has taken over the mantle of the BBC One institution from David Dimbleby, who stepped down from the role last year.

Bruce, 54, is the first woman to chair the political programme, which is returning after a short Christmas break.

David Dimbleby stood down as Question Time chair in December after 25 years (BBC/Mentorn/Richard Lewisohn)

She won the coveted role after candidates hosted a pilot episode of the current affairs debate show, with panellists and a live audience.

All eyes will be on the BBC News At Six and News At Ten host when she hosts her inaugural programme, following Dimbleby’s 25 years at the helm.

Names tipped among veteran Dimbleby’s possible successors had included Kirsty Wark, Emily Maitlis, Victoria Derbyshire, Nick Robinson, Jeremy Paxman, John Humphrys and Huw Edwards.

Former Crimewatch presenter Bruce has previously said that she is “thrilled and not a little daunted” about her new position.

She also said it is an “honour” to have been asked to host the programme, “particularly at a time of such historic change for the UK and tumult at Westminster.”

Question Time airs at 10.45pm on Thursday on BBC One.

Press Association