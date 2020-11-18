Finding her voice: The transformation of Taylor Swift

There are few artists in the world who can make you care about the intricate machinations of the music industry as much as Taylor Swift. Over the past 18 months, the ownership of her masters has been a matter of intense public debate, complete with legalese, corporate jargon and open sniping on social media. Now it’s come to an end, as Swift reveals that her masters have been sold on — and not to her.

The backstory, then: as a 14-year-old, Taylor Swift signed a deal with fledgling record label named Big Machine. The deal gave the label the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums which, of course, went on to be phenomenal successes: from the country-pop of Taylor Swift, Speak Now and Fearless to the stadium-shaking pop of Red, 1989 and Reputation, Swift barely put a foot wrong musically.

In 2019, Big Machine was bought by Ithaca Holdings, a company owned by hugely influential manager to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun. Swift and Braun do not have a friendly history. Appearing on Good Morning America around the time of the sale, Swift talked about a history of “incessant, manipulative bullying” at Braun’s hands, and described the sale of her masters to him as her worst case scenario.

Swift (30) has been trying to buy back her masters from Ithaca: something that shouldn’t have been out of reach for a person with a net worth of around $400m. But in fact they were sold on to another company last month — the private equity firm Shamrock Holdings. It was the second time, Swift said, that her masters have been sold without her knowledge.

Read More

She shared all this in a tweet, writing that she had tried to negotiate to buy the masters from Ithaca, but that talks had fallen apart early in the proceedings when one of the company’s conditions was that Swift sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) “stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive”.

Expand Close Scooter Braun poses with Robbie Keane, son Robert and Niall Horan during the One Love Manchester concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground Cricket Club on June 4, 2017 in Manchester. Photo: Matthew McNulty/Getty Images Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scooter Braun poses with Robbie Keane, son Robert and Niall Horan during the One Love Manchester concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground Cricket Club on June 4, 2017 in Manchester. Photo: Matthew McNulty/Getty Images

She also said that the investment group that bought her masters had been instructed not to speak to her until the deal was done. “It pains me very deeply to remain separated from the music I spent over a decade creating,” she wrote, “but this is a sacrifice I will have to make to keep Scooter Braun out of my life.”

The spat has highlighted many issues artists face in the archaic music industry: that very young artists are expected to sign the rights to years’ worth of their work away simply for the chance to compete on a level playing field; that labels take huge amounts of money from the creative output of a handful of musicians; and that there are still very rich and powerful men who control much of the industry and the work of others.

Expand Close Swift pictured at the start of her career in 2008 REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Swift pictured at the start of her career in 2008

Some have criticised Swift for being vocally scathing about Braun and his practices, but it is valuable to expose these machinations in the same way that we should normalise talking about wages, inheritance and other elements of our financial lives that perpetuate unfair systems.

It’s also incredibly savvy: not only has she given fans an insight into her experiences and made her side of the story the definitive narrative but she’s also managed to devalue those old masters.

Why would a Taylor Swift fan spend money on songs that benefit someone who has caused her pain? Swift is financially self-aware, but her hard stance here is about more than the money: these songs contain a piece of her. To have that part of her hijacked by a person she distrusts and despises must be excruciating.

There’s a great tendency to think we know our celebrities intimately, particularly musicians whose livelihoods often depend on baring their souls on record. Swift in particular began her career as a no-holds-barred, yes-this-song-is-about-you songwriter. She then became glossy and anodyne: refusing to express an opinion on anything in the run up to her angry, underrated 2017 album Reputation.

During the years of Trump’s presidency, Swift came under great social media fire for remaining staunchly apolitical, refusing to reveal her standing or speak out in any way. But two years ago she did a complete U-turn, coming out as pro-Democrat and posting multiple tweets and Instagrams encouraging her followers to register to vote. Her posts, shared to her 140 million followers, were responsible for a spike in voter registrations of over 65,000 in a single day.

She also sued a DJ for sexual assault after he groped her at an event; a case that she won for one symbolic dollar. She said at the time she had pursued the case as an “example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

Her pivot from please-all silence on social media to warrior for justice has stood her in good stead for this current wrangling against Braun. I don’t believe we will ever know the real Taylor Swift, but, this painful situation has revealed a very human side to her beyond caricature and melodrama.

Expand Close Taylor Swift on stage during her Reputation Tour at Croke Park in 2018. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taylor Swift on stage during her Reputation Tour at Croke Park in 2018. Photo: Steve Humphreys

I know from personal experience how terrifying it can be to be on the receiving end of aggressive legal letters and the might of the big players in the music industry: I once accidentally broke an NDA and Harry Styles’ team were not happy about it. To conduct yourself with grace in that situation, to be able to speak generously and with excitement about the alternatives that have been left to you, is very impressive (I just cried and phoned my mum).

I hope Swift has raged and cried behind the scenes too, that her best friends have come over with wine and they have cursed the names of all who have wronged her, because those emotions are healthy and rational, and she deserves to feel that anger for a while. But I applaud her ability to move forward even without the outcome she wanted, to have found a way to ensure she profits from these songs more than others do.

The six albums in question remain very important to Swift fans as I’m sure they do to Swift herself. Six diaristic snapshots of six phases of her life, tales of loves won and lost, friends won and lost, six albums of soaring highs, killer hooks, intricate wordplay and relatably heady emotion. Rerecording them has been “both exciting and creatively fulfilling,” she wrote. “I have plenty of surprises in store.”

I suspect she will end up the winner in all this; that her re-recordings will be beloved, that her fans will stop spending their money on works that she no longer endorses, and that those original masters will end up little more than archaeological artefacts, boxed up and left to gather dust.