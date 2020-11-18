| 9.2°C Dublin

Finding her voice: The transformation of Taylor Swift

The once-passive pop star is waging a public war with men in suits exploiting her music, standing up for women, and artists, everywhere

Taylor Swift has been fighting for ownership of her first six albums Expand

Kate Solomon

There are few artists in the world who can make you care about the intricate machinations of the music industry as much as Taylor Swift. Over the past 18 months, the ownership of her masters has been a matter of intense public debate, complete with legalese, corporate jargon and open sniping on social media. Now it’s come to an end, as Swift reveals that her masters have been sold on — and not to her.

The backstory, then: as a 14-year-old, Taylor Swift signed a deal with fledgling record label named Big Machine. The deal gave the label the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums which, of course, went on to be phenomenal successes: from the country-pop of Taylor Swift, Speak Now and Fearless to the stadium-shaking pop of Red, 1989 and Reputation, Swift barely put a foot wrong musically.

In 2019, Big Machine was bought by Ithaca Holdings, a company owned by hugely influential manager to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun. Swift and Braun do not have a friendly history. Appearing on Good Morning America around the time of the sale, Swift talked about a history of “incessant, manipulative bullying” at Braun’s hands, and described the sale of her masters to him as her worst case scenario.

