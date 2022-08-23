Final look at new LOTR series ahead of its highly anticipated release

Amazon has given fans a final glimpse at its highly anticipated Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ahead of the series launch (Prime Video/PA)

Lord Of The Rings fans have been given their final taste of the new series The Rings Of Power, inspired by author JRR Tolkien’s extended notes, ahead of its launch.

The first and second episode of Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is set for release on Amazon Prime on September 2.

The final trailer, which was released on Tuesday ahead of the series premiere, opens with an epic battle scene as Galadriel says: “My brother gave his life hunting the enemy. His task is now mine.”

As Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, is seen stepping onto a boat dressed in armour and holding a sword, she can be heard saying: “Stand with me. Ours was no chance meeting.”

Over an ensuing montage of some of the series’ key characters, she continues: “Not fate, nor destiny. Ours was the work of something greater.”

The series, set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books, will follow the events of the Second Age and the forging of the famous rings.

Saint Maud and His Dark Materials star Clark debuts as the powerful royal elf Galadriel, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s movies.

As the trailer continues to show a series of dramatic moments, a voice can be heard saying: “Each of us, every one, must decide who we shall be.”

Following on from the release of two trailers in July, viewers are afforded further insight into the story behind the forging of the rings.

A snippet is shown of Halbrand, played by Charlie Vickers, behind bars as he says: “I’m not the hero you seek,” before the trailer cuts to Disa telling Durin IV: “One day, this will be your kingdom.”

A selection of tense scenes bring the trailer to a close with Galadriel saying: “There is a tempest in me,” before being told: “You have fought long enough Galadriel. Put up your sword.”

To which Galadriel replies: “Without it, what am I to be?”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power begins on Amazon Prime on September 2, with new episodes available weekly.