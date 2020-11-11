Filming underway for new ‘action-packed’ Doctor Who series

Filming is underway for the new series of Doctor Who.

Jodie Whittaker is set to reprise her role as the Doctor in the BBC series.

Because of the added time it takes to shoot new material with coronavirus restrictions in place, there will be eight episodes rather than the usual 11.

The Thirteenth Doctor is back filming! 🎬



Read more about Series 13 and hear from showrunner Chris Chibnall here:

Matt Strevens, executive producer at BBC Studios, said: “We are so thrilled to have unlocked the Tardis, dusted down the sonic and be able to start filming again for the next series of Doctor Who.

“The amazing production team, crew and cast have worked wonders to get us shooting again in these challenging times.

“It’s going to be as fun-filled and action-packed as ever – with plenty of surprises.”

As part of the new series, the Christmas special titled Revolution Of The Daleks will air over the festive period.

The programme will see the Doctor’s friends Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) take on the Daleks while she is locked in a faraway prison.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said: “In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production.

“We’re thrilled to be back making the show. Given the complexity of making Doctor Who and with the new and rigorous Covid working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes rather than the usual 11.

“But, rest assured, the ambition, humour, fun and scares you expect from Doctor Who will all still be firmly in place.

“For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge.”

PA Media