Filming for second series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over to begin soon

Stacey Dooley believes it is ‘so important to engage with people who live differently to you’ (Ian West/PA)

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over is to return for a second series.

The programme sees Dooley spend 72 hours as a guest in a household as she learns about their routines and rituals.

Filming for the UKTV original series, which will air on the W Channel, will begin in the next few days, according to Hilary Rosen, deputy commissioning director at UKTV.

She told the Edinburgh TV Festival: “We’re incredibly excited about what they’ve done with the casting.”

The programme, which saw Dooley stay with three people in a polyamorous relationship in its last series, will be “even bigger and better” this time round, Ms Rosen said.

The programme will be filmed with social distancing measures in place before airing in 2021.

Dooley said she is “thrilled” to be returning for a second series of the programme.

“I thoroughly enjoyed spending time with families here in the UK and delighted we were able to have thought-provoking, revealing conversations,” she said.

“Arguably now, more than ever, it’s so important to engage with people who live differently to you.

“It’s a real privilege to be welcomed into people’s homes, a privilege we don’t take for granted, and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Emma Willis will also return to W for a second series of Delivering Babies.

The series, which will air next year, will focus on childbirth during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Willis: Delivering Babies In 2020 will see the presenter talk to families expecting newborns before the families film the birth themselves.

Willis said: “It’s obviously been extremely challenging to make any TV so far this year, let alone a show based in a hospital, so I’m really pleased that we’ve still been able to check in with a number of families for this latest show.

“I’m obviously gutted not to be alongside the fantastic team at the Princess Alexandra Hospital this year, but I’ve been keeping in touch with them through lockdown and hope to be working back on the wards one day soon.”

PA Media