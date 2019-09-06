Victoria Mary Clarke has said her husband Shane MacGowan gave her free rein when she co-wrote a film about the couple’s love for each other.

'Film about our love is no fairytale' - Shane MacGowan's wife

The journalist said the Pogues frontman, who she married last year, had been very supportive of the feat-ure-length biopic.

“He’s got a lot of faith in me,” she told the Herald, “so he’s letting me run with it.

“It would be hard for me to do it if I felt he was breathing down my neck.”

Victoria said the project had involved a lot of work.

“The thing is, when you’re writing about yourself it’s very hard because you can’t sugar coat it,” she said.

“You have got to be willing to expose the bits that you don’t like.

“After all, we kind of have come through a lot. It’s not a fairytale.”

Victoria has co-written the film with Maeve Murphy, whose work includes Silent Grace, a story of friendship and survival.

She said the project is being moved along as fast as possible.

“We would like it to get going, but I don’t know what the time frame is,” she said.

Producers have yet to cast an actress to play Victoria.

However, Love/Hate cat killer and award-winning Dunkirk actor Barry Keogh- an (26) has emerged as a firm fan-favourite to play the MacGowan (61).

Victoria (53) said she thinks the Dublin star is “an amazing actor”, and he would be the perfect person for the role. She added that he is an obvious choice.

“He’s very luminous, I think. He has charisma too, and that’s important, because Shane has got so much charisma,” she said.

“You can see he’s got that tough side, but he’s also sensitive. He’s definitely got something I haven’t seen in anyone else.

“The core fan base are behind him, and I think that’s important as well. People are going, ‘Yeah’.”

It is understood that Keoghan has not yet signed a contract.

The young star’s career has gone from strength to strength since he burst on to our screens.

He won an IFTA for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 2017 thriller The Killing Of A Sacred Deer.

Keoghan is set to play in The Eternals, the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside Angelina Jolie and Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Richard Madden.

Victoria’s new movie will look at MacGowan’s early career, the formation of the Pogues and the couple’s relationship.

The couple were married in Copenhagen City Hall last November.

The ceremony was attended by family and friends, including Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who MacGowan and Victoria have known for more than two decades.

The couple, who have been together for 32 years, had been engaged for 11.

They said they chose Copenhagen because of the festive feel the city has at that time of year.

“We wanted as little fuss as possible, not to be overwhelmed, and to keep it a bit intimate, so we would focus on what we were actually doing rather than on a load of people,” said Victoria.

