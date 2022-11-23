Fifth contestant voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A fifth campmate from the original line-up has been voted out of the jungle

Babatunde Aleshe has become the fifth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The 36-year-old comedian received the fewest votes from the public and left the ITV reality show after 19 days in the Australian jungle.

After his exit, Aleshe told co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I loved it in there but I needed my freedom… Living in it has been a whole different experience.

“Before when I used to watch this show I used to think to myself ‘Ah man, these guys are just playing, it’s all good in there’. And then you know spending two-and-a-bit weeks in there, it’s hardcore, it’s intense.”

During his time in the jungle, Aleshe was the first to say “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”, backing out of the first trial which involved walking along the show’s infamous plank 334ft in the air.

He also faced his biggest fear of toads having been picked out of the tombola to put his head inside a box of the amphibians during another trial.

Aleshe said: “I have been dreading each and every trial. I feel like I am more scared of toads now than I was because you guys just sprang that on me.

“I don’t like the way they look. They look like they were birthed in the pit of hell, they’re demons.”

Wednesday’s episode also saw Matt Hancock find a challenge involving word play “really hard” because of his dyslexia.

The former UK health secretary undertook the latest Deals on Wheels challenge with ex-rugby player Mike Tindall in which they needed to solve an anagram.

The pair, both 44, found 99 red balloons strung up which they had to pop using a spike on top of their helmets.

Popping balloons earned them letters which they had to decipher before the sand time ran out to earn dingo dollars and a treat for camp.

Hancock said: “I’m terrible at anagrams, I’m dyslexic, so all the letters are already in an anagram, so it’s on you (Mike).

“Being dyslexic I find anagrams really hard. All I could see was the word tiny.”

After successfully completing the challenge spelling the word 99, their fellow campmates failed to correctly work out the combined total of Adele’s albums, missing out on the chance to win chocolate chip cookies.

Earlier in the series, Hancock shone a spotlight on the learning difficulty by discussing his own dyslexia diagnosis with his campmates in the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player