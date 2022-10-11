Fifth baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off dessert week

A fifth contestant has been eliminated from The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)

Supermarket cashier Carole has become the fifth contestant to be eliminated from The Great British Bake Off after failing to impress the judges during dessert week.

The fifth episode of the Channel 4 show saw the contestants tasked with baking eight signature steamed puddings, a lemon meringue pie technical challenge and a mousse-based desert showstopper.

Carole, 59, from Dorset, was given the boot from the amateur baking competition after her ginger and plum steamed puddings and poorly executed technical left judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith disappointed.

The first challenge saw the bakers create eight signature steamed puddings, served with an accompaniment of their choice, of which Hollywood, 56, warned the contestants: “The beauty of steamed puddings is the moisture, so the last thing you want to see is a dry sponge.”

Carole struggled with the challenge she failed to correctly cook the dish, leaving her with eight collapsed puddings.

Attempting to look on the brighter side, she joked with the judges: “I know you said no more disasters but I think I’ve done this one in style.”

In the technical challenge, the contestants were tasked with making a lemon meringue pie.

The challenge was set by Leith, 82, who told the contestants: “This is my favourite pud so please read the recipe very carefully.”

Despite her best efforts, Carole once again failed to impress the judges and found herself towards the bottom of the rankings.

In one last attempt to remain in the competition, Carole opted to make a Strawberry Fields showstopper after the contestants were asked to create “a visually spectacular mousse-based desert with a surprise inside”, which also needed at least another three dessert-based elements, one of which had to be baked.

Despite her best efforts, Hollywood and Leith decided her time on the show had come to an end.

Carole once again remained positive, saying: “I’m very proud of myself. I came here to achieve something as I get older.”

Meanwhile, it was good news for 30-year-old nanny Sandro who was awarded the coveted Star Baker title for the first time after impressing with his port and cherry crumble steamed puddings in the technical challenge and later wowing them with his It’s A Mousse World showstopper.

Also celebrating during Tuesday evening’s show was 31-year-old two-time Star Baker Janusz who secured the top spot in the technical challenge after nailing his lemon meringue pie.

Next week’s episode will see the show’s first ever Halloween-themed week, which is set to feature a number of spooky treats.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4.