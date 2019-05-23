Tent hires, a three-way bin system, and car shares - Electric Picnic organisers have urged festival goers to be more environmentally friendly this summer.

‘You really don’t need to bring the kitchen sink – Electric Picnic organisers urge festival goers to be more eco-friendly

The organisers have issued a number of ways that festival goers can go green, after last year’s festival saw images of thousands of tents left behind for landfill at the campsite.

Organisers are encouraging goers to be efficient when packing and to say no to single use tents.

“Say no to single-use and reuse your tent,” a spokeswoman for the festival said.

“Buy a durable tent that you can use again each year, it will save you money in the long run.”

The festival will be offering a range of alternatives to combat single use tents, including tent hires, which pitch and take down tents.

“Offering a solution to one of the biggest challenges facing us at Electric Picnic, the abandoned tents, Kip ‘n’ Go has come up with an accommodation which costs just €7.50 per person each day,” the spokeswoman explained.

Boutique camping will also be on offer with small villages of tents set up and ready to use. This has been described as the ‘Air BnB of tents’ and sees two small villages comprised of pre-pitched tents. Chalet-style cabins are also on offer and include toilet and shower facilities.

A three-way bin system will be in action all weekend.

“Due to the problems that plastic waste causes to the environment and to support Ireland’s circular economy, all plastic bottles and cups sold at the festival will have a deposit, so we can make sure they get recycled,” the spokeswoman added.

‘Green messengers’ will be in orbit during the weekend, giving out recycling and general waste bags to attendees.

Organisers are also encouraging attendees to think twice about transportation.

"Travelling to the festival makes up 80% of the total carbon emissions generated. You could save money, make friends and go green by travelling by coach or train, bus, bike, car share."

