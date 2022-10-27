Yes to Derry Girls, no to Trump: The dos and don’ts of Halloween costumes in 2022

Don't hook up with someone at a Halloween party... the walk of shame isn't worth it. Photo: Picture posed

It’s almost Halloween; that magical time of year where you can eat endless amounts of Stinger bars and spend hours angsting over fancy dress ensembles.

This can be a stressful time — each year the holiday seems to get bigger and bigger. So here are some helpful dos and don’ts to help you navigate the spookiest of seasons.

Dos Do go for any of the following if you have some time, imagination and a glue gun to hand. The Wordle grid, the North Sea, or Bennifer 2.0. The Don’t Worry Darling press tour has given us so much, now it’s time to pick your fighter. You could go as disillusioned Chris Pine or Olivia Wilde’s now infamous salad dressing. Then there’s the Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters, the ghost of hot girl summer, Margot Robbie’s Day-Glo Barbie, or Michelle from Derry Girls. Low effort and high impact suggestions include Micheal Flatley’s Blackbird (spend the entire night alternating between several different trilby hats), Julia Fox (wrap yourself in tin foil and go hard with the eye liner), generic Love Island contestant (chuck on a thong bikini), or the lettuce that outlasted Liz Truss.

Do DIY. Homemade costumes tend to be the most creative and also much less expensive/ flammable than ones you buy online. Instead of deciding what you want to be first, look around your home and take inspiration. Could that broken rattan basket be the basis of a Swiss cheese plant costume? Could those old net curtains be transformed into Björk’s swan dress at the 73rd Academy Awards? Go forth and find out.

Do be as specific as possible. This will give your costume direction and focus and prevent you from arriving in the same get-up as other guests. Read More Don’ts Don’t dress your children up as politicians. No six-year-old on the planet wakes up and decides they want to dress up as the Boris Johnson for Halloween, or the Healy-Raes, Donald Trump or Mick Wallace. And yet, without fail, every year parents do this. If you want to have a dig at a politician, take your pick and go for broke, but let your kid be Poppy from Trolls, or Blippi, or a bin liner bat.

Don’t dress up as a real-life serial killer. Off the back of the success of Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, there has been a spike in costume searches for the Minnesota murderer. In fact, eBay has prohibited the sale of Dahmer costumes at the victims’ families request, and rightly so. Halloween is all about spooky and terrifying things, but dressing up as a convicted real-life serial killer is a bad idea. In much the same way, Prince Harry dressing up as a Nazi at a 2005 party themed ‘colonials and natives’ was a bad idea.

Don’t lean too heavily on puns. Pun-based costumes are great if you are in a last-minute bind. Sellotape a lot of Smarties to your trousers and hey presto, you’re a ‘Smartie Pants’. Throw on a pair of €2 satanic horns and carry around a dozen eggs and you’re ‘Devilled Eggs’. The one major hitch with these costumes is you will inevitably lose a prop, and when you do, your costume falls apart.

Don’t hook up with someone at a fancy dress party. Doing the walk of shame in a novelty costume the next day is, well, character building to say the least.

Don’t be impractical with your costume. My sister once went to a party as Lisa Simpson dressed as the state of ‘Floreda’. The costume consisted of a foam mattress with a solitary orange sellotaped to it — 10/10 for inventiveness but highly impractical when trying to go to the loo.

Don’t complain about Halloween, fancy dress, excessive sugar consumption and Americana commercialisation. Yawn! If you don’t like it, fine. Turn off the lights, be a recluse and ignore it. Read More

